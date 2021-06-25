9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 25, 2021
Feature Politics
Burning of PF offices in Kaoma saddening

Kaoma District Patriotic Front District Chairman Robert Taundi Chiseke has described the injuring of three party members and burning of its offices in Kaoma by suspected opposition supporters as barbaric and unchristian.

Mr Chiseke told ZANIS in an interview today that his party is saddened by mushrooming violence in Kaoma which he said should be condemned by all peace loving Zambians.

He noted that the attack on their offices were unchristian considering that Zambia is a Christian nation.

On Tuesday this week around 02:00 hours suspected opposition cadres allegedly assaulted three PF members guarding their offices and burnt down office property worth K80, 750.

Mr Chiseke observed that people of Kaoma were interrelated and saw no need to harm each other because of political differences.

He has since called on his party youths not to retaliate but should instead try by all means to refrain from any vice that might cause violence.

“I am calling upon the Youths in PF not to retaliate because of an attack at our offices, let them refrain from violence so that we can have free campaigns. This is our District and we are interrelated and there is no need to harm each other,” Mr Chiseke said.

Previous articleRe-open Kalengwa mine – aspiring MP

