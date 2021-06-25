REPUBLICAN Vice-President Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina has noted that late First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda supported the independence struggles in the region. Mrs Wina said that Dr Kaunda believed that Zambia was not independent until the rest of the region was liberated.

The Vice-president said this during the funeral procession of Dr Kaunda at the Solwezi Independence Stadium today.

“It was in this regard that Dr Kaunda headed and coordinated the accommodation of refugees in the region by creating the Maheba Refugee Resettlements in Kalumbila District in 1971, which is the largest refugee resettlement in Zambia,” Mrs Wina said.

She said a number of freedom fighters suffered arbitrary arrests and incarceration but they never gave up because of the fight for independence.

“One time Dr Kaunda spent time in Kabombo District under restriction in 1959, during liberation struggles under house arrest and we call that house the Kabompo House which has since been declared a national monument,” Mrs Wina recalled.

And Mrs Wina has stated that the Zambian people and the world are saddened and heartbroken by the passing of the founding father of the nation.

“Indeed death is never an easy concept to grasp. Our great nation has truly lost an exemplary leader whose dedication to his country and people formed the very foundation of our beloved Mother Zambia,” she said.

She added that it was therefore very important that the people of North-Western Province and Zambia at large should honour the memorable works and sacrifices that he made for the nation especially in key sectors like education, infrastructure and industries and humanism promoted oneness, unity and peace.

And a representative for the bereaved family Lt. Col Panko Kaunda has urged politicians to desire from perpetrating violence and divisions among Zambians for their political gains.

He has also called on their Royal Highnesses the Chiefs in the area to rise up against tribalism and regionalism in their chiefdoms because they had the power to stop the vices.

“The motto of One Zambia One Nation has united all tribes and kept Zambia together but today we are trying to divide ourselves as tribes and this is being done us politicians in the name of their Royal Highnesses,” Lt. Col Kaunda said.

And speaking on behalf of the Chiefs in North-Western Province, His Royal Highness Chief Ishiwa the traditional leadership in the area were celebrating the life of Dr Kaunda whose immerse life was very difficult to describe.

“Dr Kaunda was everything good. As a philosopher, he coined the One Zambia One Nation motto. In the civil service during his era we were well-coached on his philosophy of humanism,” Chief Ishiwa said. “He was a teacher and preacher who was a good role model and he used to play music besides being a farmer who inspired most of our chiefdoms.”

And United Church of Zambia (UCZ) North-Western Presbytery Bishop Moses Gondwe said the church was thankful to God for giving them a person like Dr. Kaunda.

“He had a compassionate heart and spoke for all people and it could only be God. Through him we are one Zambia one Nation and we can settle anywhere without discrimination.

Meanwhile, a virtual body viewing session was held before Her Honour the Vice-president went to sign in the Book of Condolences for Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

The funeral church service was also attended by some members of the Kaunda family, North-Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Manjimela, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe among few other government officials in adherence to the COVID-19 prescribed guidelines