Government has confirmed the death of Marina Malokota Nsingo, a former Cabinet Minister in the MMD government.

Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti has revealed that Ms. Nsingo aged 72 died yesterday Thursday 24th June 2021 at 17:20 hours at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka after an illness.

Mr. Miti said Ms. Nsingo served in various positions in the MMD government between 2002 and 2012 including that of Minister of Lands, Tourism, Environment and Natural Resources, Community Development and Social Services and Works and Supply.

She also served as High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia to the Republic of Botswana.

He said President Lungu has since accorded the Former Cabinet Minister an Official Funeral in recognition of her numerous contributions to the country.

Mr. Miti also added that the former minister has also been accorded a one day of national mourning which will be observed on the burial day.

He stated that the funeral gathering for the late Nsingo is being held at her residence at Farm Number 9114 Makeni Konga Area in Lusaka.

“Attendance to the funeral is restricted to close family members and selected senior governmental officials in line with the public health guidelines on preventing the spread of Covid-19,”he said.

He said government through Cabinet Office will release a detailed funeral programme for the Late Nsingo once burial arrangements have been finalized in consultation with the bereaved family.

