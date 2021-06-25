Dear Your Excellency

I write to you through this public forum in order to share with you some thoughts about what could be done to deal with the new wave of Covid 19 infections that are spreading through the country.

It has been suggested that you should address the nation on this matter. I do not think that it would make much of a difference to the numbers, but sometimes even when we know that there is nothing we can do, words do matter. We all offer words of comfort and condolences in times of bereavement and suffering even if it is just mere words. At a time like this, the nation needs to SEE leadership and not just to suspect it.

Countries are not led by technocrats, they are led by politicians, even though they run with what the technocrats say. During the Second World War Britain fought a superior Nazi German military because of words. They were fortunate to have at the right time, one of the most eloquent Prime Ministers in Sir Winston Churchill. In times like this, it is of utmost importance to talk, to speak to the people, even in a poor lisping stammering tongue.

We have had massive infrastructure buildings all around the country and largely with the help of the Chinese. This is probably the time to ask for help again to build new temporary hospitals to cater to the many patients that we would be expecting.

The Chinese government built one such hospital in Wuhan within 10 days. A disease like Covid 19 needs to be managed in as few places as possible so that people with experience care for the patients and also, even more importantly, that data is collected and properly analysed. There is power in good data. Right now thousands of people are suffering in homes because they do not believe that they will benefit from going to hospitals which are already full and bursting to the seams.

It is not all doom and gloom without vaccinations. In many countries, various therapies and interventions have been tried and lives have been saved. While the country waits for vaccines to be made available, lives can be saved by a coordinated approach against this disease. This approach must include Statisticians, behavioural scientists and psychologists, sociologists in addition to medical and other healthcare personnel. I hope that you are briefed DAILY about the situation on the ground. However, I do understand that elections are coming and campaigning is underway. You may have to appoint a team of learned men and women who can look at the data day by day and formulate policy.

We need to act now to forestall a looming catastrophe.

Yours in national service,

Dr Charles Ngoma BSc, MBChB, FRCR (Formerly, Vice President, Zambia Medical Association)