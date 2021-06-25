State House has continued receiving messages of condolences to President Edgar Lungu on the passing of Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, the first president of the Republic of Zambia.

President Hage Geingob of Namibia has described the demise of Dr. Kaunda as a “dark moment for Africa, for a giant tree of the continent has fallen.”

He describes Dr. Kaunda as “an outstanding revolutionary, a tenacious freedom fighter, towering intellectual and a consummate Pan Africanist, who dedicated his life in pursuit of freedom, justice and equality for the peoples of Zambia, Southern Africa and Africa at large.”

“To the Namibian people, former President KK will be remembered for his immense and selfless contribution to the liberation of Namibia. For many years, Zambia was home to SWAPO cadres and many other Namibians, who went into exile to take up the fight against apartheid colonialism. There is no doubt that President KK’s legacy will remain immortalised in the hearts and minds of countless Namibian generations to come,” said President Geingob.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa says President Kaunda played a significant role in the fight against apartheid and contributed to unity, peace and stability in South Africa.

“We remember Dr. Kaunda, or affectionately known as “KK”. He was fondly remembered as a stalwart, true friend and comrade of the people of South Africa. As a country, we will always be eternally grateful to Dr. Kaunda for hosting South African Freedom fighters in Zambia. Many South Africans still regard Zambia as their home, during the liberation struggle, it was a place of safety, education, camaraderie and friendship,” says President Ramaphosa.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe says the passing on of Dr. Kaunda has robbed the Kaunda family and the people of Zambia, and indeed the rest of Africa, of an exemplary Father, an astute politician and leader, whose immense contribution to the liberation of Southern African countries from colonial rule is well documented and acknowledged by the international community.

And Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro of Lesotho says Dr. Kaunda’s contribution in hosting Basotho’s political stalwarts including, Dr. Ntsu Mokhehle, among others, in the liberation struggle for Basotho’s political and economic emancipation and true democracy in 1970, will forever be cherished.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi says Dr. Kenneth Kaunda will be remembered for his relentless dedication and commitment to freedom for all, and service to his country during his tenure as Head of State from 1964 until 1991, as well as his devotion to the development of Zambia, particularly, the improvement of the socio-economic livelihoods of his people.

“More importantly Dr. Kenneth Kaunda envisioned regional integration that could only be explicated in Southern Africa, and the rest of Africa, based on profound political principles that not only sought to liberate the people of Southern Africa but reverberate in the ideal that was and is the African unity,” reads part of President Masisi’s message.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said President Kaunda will be remembered as one of the brave sons of Africa who diligently fought for the sovereignty of the African countries in general, and Zambia in particular.

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda said Dr. Kaunda’s unique contribution and unwavering commitment to the African liberation movements shall remain forever with the people of the African continent and Rwanda will continue to celebrate his legacy as a Pan Africanist who devoted his life to the service of his country and our continent.

President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation says the Palestinian people will always remember Dr. Kaunda with gratitude for his support for their cause.

Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune says Dr. Kaunda was from the first generation of militants who devoted themselves to the liberation and independence of Zambia and was the symbol of a long fight for freedom and dignity for the whole of Africa.

“Algeria is proud to count the departed among its most important and valued friends, and has lost, with Zambia and Africa, one of the greatest leaders to whom we, together with you, bid farewell with pain and sorrow,” part of his message reads.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany says President Kaunda was a champion of freedom who not only secured independence for his own people, but also helped neighbouring Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe to tread this path.

“President Kaunda will be remembered as a great statesman who, also following his retirement from active political life made an outstanding contribution as a crisis mediator in the region and as an active voice in the fight against AIDS. With his passing, Africa and the world have lost a great politician and a distinguished figure. He was the last of the generation of statesmen who shaped the course of decolonisation in Africa,” said President Steinmeier.

President Sauli Niinistö of Finland says he was saddened to hear of the passing of Kenneth David Kaunda, First President of the Republic of Zambia, on 17th June 2021.

He added that his dedication to the independence of Zambia and to the liberation struggles in Southern Africa made him a globally prominent figure.

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella writes that Italy is close to the friendly people of Zambia as it recalls a personality that led the country to independence and left a deep impression in the history of the African continent, as a key player in the fight against apartheid.

Meanwhile, International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) Executive Secretary Ambassador João Samuel Caholo says the African continent has lost one of its great sons, who will be remembered as a staunch Pan-Africanist who fought for the liberation of his country as well as provided a safe haven to refugees who had fled conflict in their own countries, in Southern Africa and the continent as a whole.

African Union’s Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) Head of Secretariat Mr. William Carew said ECOSOCC stood in solidarity with the Kaunda family, the people and the Government of the Republic of Zambia “as we mourn and honour the life of a freedom fighter, a great statesman, a learned scholar, visionary and liberation struggle icon.”

Dean of the Members of the Diplomatic Corp accredited to Zambia, and High Commissioner of the Republic of Malawi to Zambia, Mr. Warren Gunda says “In Africa, we say the ‘Sky has fallen’, when an icon like Dr. Kaunda passes on. This is not only a loss to the Zambian people, but the entire African continent and the world at large. Dr. Kenneth Kaunda will be remembered for his philosophy of “humanism” and his relentless fight for the freedom of humanity.”

And Smart Partnership Movement Joint Dialogue Convener Dr. Mihaela Smith describes Dr Kaunda as the most charismatic and inspiring among the last living leaders of Africa’s independence struggle.

“We would like to convey through Your Excellency our condolences and great sympathy to the Zambian nation regarding the passing of the former and founding President of Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda,” said Dr Smith.

