9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 26, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Chieftainess Waitwika mourns Kaunda

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
Rural News Chieftainess Waitwika mourns Kaunda
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Chieftainess Waitwika of the Namwanga speaking people of Nakonde district in Muchinga province has paid tribute to Zambia’s founding president, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

Chieftainess Waitwika expressed sorrow on the death of Zambia’s first Republican president considering all the memorable things he did for the country.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Nakonde district, the traditional leader stated that Dr. Kaunda always had massive plans for the future of Zambia even as early as 1955 before he became president.

“I am really saddened by the passing on of president Kaunda because I remember all the work he did during his time, he really did a lot of work. And in his talks, even during meetings in 1955, he used to say things about the future of Zambia, “she said.

She added that Dr. Kaunda was a selfless man who had a heart for the people and desired for everyone in the nation to live in harmony.

“He did not want to see anyone in Zambia suffering and wanted people to live in peace. He also did not want any segregation between the rich and the poor,” she said.

The Chieftainess future expressed gratitude to the late president for his efforts in providing farming inputs in order to uplift the living standards of the citizens during his rule.

“Dr. Kaunda supported farming so that every poor person could also become rich, he used to distribute fertilizer on loan basis and let people farm. He was such a generous man,” she said.

She also pointed out that Dr. Kaunda prioritized education and ensured that he introduced free education to allow everyone to benefit.

“The other huge project he embarked on is education. Most of those that got educated during Kaunda’s time can attest that they enjoyed education because he excluded school fees. He put the poor who could not afford into consideration, “she lamented.

Chieftainess Waitwika acknowledged that Dr. Kaunda will always be remembered by the people of Zambia for his outstanding character.

Previous articleUPND candidate for Kasenengwa dies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Chieftainess Waitwika mourns Kaunda

Chieftainess Waitwika of the Namwanga speaking people of Nakonde district in Muchinga province has paid tribute to Zambia’s founding...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kalumbila man dies from kachasu drinking

Rural News Photo Editor - 11
A 40 year old man of Manyama area in Kalumbila district in North-western province has died after consuming allegedly poisoned local beer commonly known...
Read more

Wife and Son murders 73 year old man on witchcraft allegations

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
A 73 Year old man of Kitwe’s Wusakile Township has allegedly been murdered by his wife and son on accusations of practicing witchcraft. Copperbelt Police...
Read more

Low adherence to COVID-19 worry Government in Muchinga

Rural News Chief Editor - 14
The government has expressed concern over the low adherence levels of COVID-19 guidelines in Muchinga province. Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga said the...
Read more

ZNS intercept 4 trucks with soya beans from being smuggled

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
The Zambia National Service (ZNS) has intercepted and impounded foreign trucks laden with 2,400 x 50 kilograms bags of soya beans which were...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.