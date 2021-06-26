Chieftainess Waitwika of the Namwanga speaking people of Nakonde district in Muchinga province has paid tribute to Zambia’s founding president, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

Chieftainess Waitwika expressed sorrow on the death of Zambia’s first Republican president considering all the memorable things he did for the country.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Nakonde district, the traditional leader stated that Dr. Kaunda always had massive plans for the future of Zambia even as early as 1955 before he became president.

“I am really saddened by the passing on of president Kaunda because I remember all the work he did during his time, he really did a lot of work. And in his talks, even during meetings in 1955, he used to say things about the future of Zambia, “she said.

She added that Dr. Kaunda was a selfless man who had a heart for the people and desired for everyone in the nation to live in harmony.

“He did not want to see anyone in Zambia suffering and wanted people to live in peace. He also did not want any segregation between the rich and the poor,” she said.

The Chieftainess future expressed gratitude to the late president for his efforts in providing farming inputs in order to uplift the living standards of the citizens during his rule.

“Dr. Kaunda supported farming so that every poor person could also become rich, he used to distribute fertilizer on loan basis and let people farm. He was such a generous man,” she said.

She also pointed out that Dr. Kaunda prioritized education and ensured that he introduced free education to allow everyone to benefit.

“The other huge project he embarked on is education. Most of those that got educated during Kaunda’s time can attest that they enjoyed education because he excluded school fees. He put the poor who could not afford into consideration, “she lamented.

Chieftainess Waitwika acknowledged that Dr. Kaunda will always be remembered by the people of Zambia for his outstanding character.