Saturday, June 26, 2021
Mweene Game For 2021 COSAFA Cup

2012 AFCON winning goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene says he will give 100 percent to help Zambia during next month’s defence of the COSAFA Cup.

Mweene has returned to the Chipolopolo fold after a three-year self-imposed exile after he was named in the 30-man provisional team for the 2021 COSAFA Cup that South Africa will host at Nelson Mandela Bay from July 6-18.

“It is good that I am back but there is a lot of work to be done,”Mweene said.

“You have to know when the country asks you to come back; you cannot waste time or think about it.”

Mweene last played for Zambia in a 1-0 away 2019 AFCON qualifier loss to Mozambique on November 18, 2018.

But his last COSAFA Cup sojourn stretches back to 2008 when Chipolopolo finished third in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Mweene said Zambia s 2021 COSAFA Cup Group B that comprises of Madagascar, Malawi and Comoros was not going to be a breeze.

Zambia will face Comoros in their first game on July 7.

“The group is tough, so I think for us we have to work hard considering that Zambia are the defending champions. It is very important to retain it,” Mweene said.

Previous articleChinsali clergy urged to pray for peace

