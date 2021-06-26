President Edgar Lungu has the best interest of the youth at heart, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Dr John Phiri has said.

Speaking when he flagged off the first four fuel Tanker Trucks for youth beneficiary cooperatives under Kapesika Energy and Petroleum, Dr Phiri said the ministry will continue to empower the youths as youth empowerment is an ongoing process.

Dr Phiri said the ministry has engaged an appropriate oil marketing company Kapesika to assist in managing the Tanker trucks.

He said the Tankers belong to four cooperatives namely, Lotus Youth Cooperative, Logam Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Ndola Central Youth Cooperative and Himos Enterprise.

“It is the Desire of the Ministry that Capacity is built in the Youth to run the tanker trucks on their own after they pay back and for them to dominate the transport sector,” he said.

Dr Phiri stated that revenue which will be paid back by the cooperatives is expected to empower more youths.

“The Ministry has scheduled annual review meetings at which we will be reviewing progress made in the implementation of the fuel Tanker truck project, to reflect on where we are, where we are going and to project for the future,” he said.

And Kapesika Energy and Petroleum Limited Operations Manager Mwansa Chanda has thanked President Edgar Lungu for empowering the Youths. Mr Mwansa said he is hopeful that more Zambians will be empowered through the initiative.

“Our prayer is that, through this empowerment, more youths participate in the this sector which is mostly dominated by foreigners,” he said.

Also present at the event was Ministry of Youth and Sport, Director youth cade chikobo.