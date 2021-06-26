Government has urged the 48 community scout graduates United Kingdom Marine trained Combined Anti-Poaching Taskforce to work diligently in combating illegal wildlife exploitation around the country.

Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Patrick Lungu told the Taskforce to execute their assignment meticulously.

He indicated that the trained team is a hope for the government’s Wildlife conservation efforts across the country.

Mr Lungu added that the elite taskforce was selected to supplement the efforts of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife, and as professionals are expected to be equal to the task.

He said this when he officiated at the Pass out Parades for the Second National Anti-Poaching Taskforce Training conducted by the British Army at Chunga Wildlife Community School in the Kafue National Park.

Mr Lungu also expressed his gratitude to the African Parks Network and Game Rangers International for the success of the community scouts training initiative.

‘’We are grateful to our supporting partners, the government alone cannot manage to put in place training programmes without your support, therefore, we say thank you,’’ he said.

And Acting Deputy British High Commissioner to Zambia Giles Halsey said his Mission is happy that the Second OP Corded exercise for Zambia has trained an additional 50 National Anti-Poaching personnel in addition to the 120 trained last year.

He said the event is a reminder to everyone that wildlife is an infinite resource and therefore, requires focused preservation through initiative like the formation of the taskforce.

‘’Our office appreciates the Zambian Government’s dedication and resolve to counter the growing threats to its environment and wildlife,’’ said Mr Halsey.

Meanwhile African Parks Network Regional Director James Milanzi said various cooperating partners are willing to help the Government in conservation owing to several challenges facing the wildlife sector in Zambia.

He stated the Zambian Government has proved its commitment to the need for wildlife conservation by dedicating about 40 percent of its total land mass which is more than the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Minimum requirement.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS today by Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Manager Sakabilo Kalembwa.