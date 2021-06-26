United Party for National Development (UPND) Kasenengwa aspiring parliamentary candidate in the August general elections, Titus Miti has died.

UPND Kasenengwa District Chairperson Wickson Lungu confirmed the death to ZANIS in an interview that Mr Miti died this morning at Chipata Central Hospital after a short illness.

Mr Lungu said the party is devastated by the untimely death of Mr Miti who contributed a lot to the growth of the party in the district.

Mr Miti who was an engineer by profession was born in 1967.