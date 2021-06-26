9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND candidate for Kasenengwa dies

United Party for National Development (UPND) Kasenengwa aspiring parliamentary candidate in the August general elections, Titus Miti has died.

UPND Kasenengwa District Chairperson Wickson Lungu confirmed the death to ZANIS in an interview that Mr Miti died this morning at Chipata Central Hospital after a short illness.

Mr Lungu said the party is devastated by the untimely death of Mr Miti who contributed a lot to the growth of the party in the district.

Mr Miti who was an engineer by profession was born in 1967.

3 COMMENTS

  1. Sincere condolences to the upnd and this mans family and friends. It is times like this we need to stop politicising deaths and come together as one. I hope you rethink your strategy and join hands with us. Amen

    4

  2. Politicians are busy gathering in big numbers and campaigning not knowing they are risking their own lives.

    Unfortunate loss of life.

    1

