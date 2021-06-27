Chambishi have won promotion back to the FAZ Super Division after an eleven-year absence from the top flight league.

Chambishi secured promotion on the dramatic final day of the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1 season after beating Zesco Malaiti Rangers 1-0 at home in Chambishi on Saturday afternoon.

Striker Kelvin Chomba scored the goal via a penalty late in the second half.

Chambishi have finished fourth in Division One on 57 points joining champions Konkola Blades, Kafue Celtic and Kansanshi Dynamos on the promotion roster to the top league.

Elsewhere, Mighty Mufulira Wanderers missed promotion because of inferior goal difference after beating Konkola 1-0 at Shinde Stadium.

Mighty and Chambishi finished on 57 points each but the Kalulushi side had a better goal difference of 12, just one ahead of their rivals.

Konkola have won the championship with a four point gap over runners up Celtic.

Kansanshi finished third on 65 points.

Meanwhile, Mpulungu Harbour, National Assembly, Kashikishi Warriors and Zesco Shockers have all been relegated to provincial leagues after finishing the season in the bottom four.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 34 Results

Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 Konkola Blades

Chambishi 1-0 ZESCO Malaiti Rangers

City of Lusaka 1-0 Trident

Livingstone Pirates 0-0 Kafue Celtic

Nchanga Rangers 2-0 FC MUZA

ZESCO Shockers 1-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

Mpulungu Harbour 3-0 KYSA (Walkover)

Police College 3-0 Kashikishi Warriors (Walkover)

Gomes 0-0 National Assembly