Coach Linos Makwaza has guided Jumulo FC to the FAZ National Division One play-offs after winning the 2020/21 FAZ Copperbelt Division One championship.

Jumulo clinched the championship with three matches left in the season after accumulating 70 points from 31 matches played.

The Kitwe based side brushed aside stiff competition from legendary clubs among the Roan United, Kalulushi Modern Stars, Ndola United and Mufulira Blackpool to win the championship.

“Credit goes to the boys; they have performed very well starting from the start of the season up to now,” Makwaza said in an interview from Kitwe.

Jumulo had a ten point lead at the top of the table as at Week 31.

“To win the championship, especially the Copperbelt one it has not been easy. There are senior teams in that league Kalulushi, Roan United, Ndola United and Mufulira Blackpool,” the Chipolopolo and Power Dynamos legend said.

“I think even the owner of the team Julius Lombe, the club President, is a committed man. What helped us is planning ahead for games,” Makwaza said.

Makwaza said the last three league fixtures would help Jumulo prepare for the July play-offs.

“I think they (players) have done a commendable job. What is important now is to psyche them up for the play-offs,” he said.