Nkana are safe from demotion after decisions on the pitch and in the boardroom on Sunday went in their favour.

Nkana drew 0-0 away at relegated Napsa Stars in Lusaka but also had Kabwe Warriors to thank on the same day who beat Indeni 3-2 at home in Kabwe.

The result saw Nkana finish on 42 points and Indeni on 41 points after Sundays results.

However, Nkana got bonus at fulltime after winning an appeal against Young Green Eagles’ use of third-choice goalkeeper in a 3-2 away loss in Kafue on June 12.

Phiri, who was an unused substitute in that match against Nkana, was also ineligible because he was serving a red card suspension.

With that late Sunday afternoon news from the boardroom, Nkana have 45 points, Indeni stay on 41 points while Young Eagles are now demoted on 40 points.

But Young Eagles have been given 14 days in which to appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, Red Arrows and Warriors have qualified for the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League after finishing tied on 51 points.

Arrows sealed a third place finish after a 0-0 Lusaka derby away draw at second placed Zanaco.