Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has reaffirmed the Party’s commitment to violent free campaigns.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Chief Mumena of the Kaonde speaking people of Kalumbila district in North-Western Province, Hon Mwila stated that the party has directed all members not to engage in violence but issue-based campaigns.

The PF Secretary-General has also appealed to his Royal Highness Chief Mumena to assist the party in ensuring that the PF win Kalumbila and North Western province.

Hon. Mwila explained that President Lungu is committed to an all-inclusive government but was limited to appoint ministers from North-Western province because the party did not have any representation from the region apart from Hon. Richard Kapita who was a nominated MP.

The PF Chief Executive Officer also paid a courtesy call on Senior Chief Musele of the Lunda speaking people of Kalumbila district who told him that the PF is likely to scoop a parliamentary seat in the district.

Chief Musele explained that the PF is likely to win a seat in Kalumbila because the opposition UPND adopted a candidate who has been rejected by the people.

His Royal Highness also urged North-Western province Presidential campaign manager Kabinga Pande to work hard in order to maximize votes for President Lungu.

Meanwhile, Chief Mumena has charged that there is no wind of change of government as the majority of Zambians still have confidence in President Lungu and the PF party.

The traditional leader has however challenged the party leadership in the province to do more on party mobilization.

Chief Mumena said he has noted with concern that the party mobilization Committee in the region is reluctant despite the opposition losing support in the province.

The PF Chief Executive Officer is in North Western province on a three-day working visit and is expected to wrap up his busy schedule today in Mushindano district.

Hon. Mwila is accompanied by Members of the Central Committee Hon Kabinga Pande, Ms. Kutemba Konga, Provincial Chairman Jackson Kungo, National mobilization Secretary Brian Mununka, Secretariat Director Administration Alick Tembo, Media Director Antonio Mwanza and other party officials.