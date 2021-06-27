9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 27, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

UPND Roadshows blamed for Spreading COVID-19 in PF Strongholds

By Chief Editor
46 views
6
Headlines UPND Roadshows blamed for Spreading COVID-19 in PF Strongholds
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Coalition calling itself the Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition (DMDC) has castigated the opposition UPND for refusing to rescind its decision to resume campaigns amidst the national mourning and the peak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

DMDC Spokesperson Mr. Andrew Ntewewe charged during a briefing in Lusaka today that so many citizens would not have contracted the virus and consequently succumbed to death had it not been for the UPND roadshows.

Mr Ntewewe, who is also the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president wondered how many more people had to die before the opposition party could take the pandemic seriously.

He further wondered if the people who have died so far are not enough signal to tell UPND not to downplay the gravity of the deadly pandemic.

“The coalition also notes that despite various appeals from stakeholders, UPND has with impunity refused to rescind its decision to resume campaigns amidst the national mourning and the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. This is happening at the backdrop of escalating numbers of citizens succumbing to the deadly virus,” he said.

“How many more people have to die before UPND can take this pandemic seriously? Are the people who have died so far not enough signal to tell UPND not to downplay the gravity of this pandemic? Citizens will recall that when this pandemic first broke out the UPND denied its existence they claimed that it was a ploy and hoax by the government to get donor support.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Ntewewe reiterated that UPND’S unapologetic position to resume campaigns in the face of national calamity has confirmed themselves to be covid-19 super spreaders.

“Had it not been for the UPND roadshows, so many of our citizens would not have contracted the virus and consequently succumbed to death. We are equally perturbed to note that the UPND roadshows were conducted in perceived PF strongholds,” he said.

“Is it, therefore, strange that the epicenter of this pandemic is Lusaka and the Copperbelt? Can we be faulted if we suggested that Lusaka and Copperbelt were maliciously targeted with the view to reduce the PF vote through this deadly pandemic?”

Previous articleMost COVAX Vaccine Recipients Excluded From New EU COVID ‘Green Pass’ – Thanks to Unapproved AstraZeneca Jab

6 COMMENTS

  1. “Mr Ntewewe, who is also the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president”

    Once I read that I stopped reading …these are proxy PF parties and stooges!!

    2

  3. This is wrong and childish. Let’s not encourage such reporting. Whenever any political party is mentioned in relation to the fight against a disease that affects everyone, I also stop reading. Let’s hear virologists with scientifically based opinions, not politically charged observations.

  4. Hey! Ntewewe you a$$hole! The virus has NO party affiliation! You bird-brained piece of something! Talk public health and grow up!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 6

UPND Roadshows blamed for Spreading COVID-19 in PF Strongholds

The Coalition calling itself the Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition (DMDC) has castigated the opposition UPND for refusing to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Death of Chief Justice Mambilima painful – President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
President Edgar Lungu says the passing away of Chief Justice Irene Mambilima has left the nation in shock as her death was unexpected. President Lungu...
Read more

Howard Sikwela, the Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary has died

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary, Howard Sikwela, has died. According to reports, Reverend Sikwela was unwell and admitted to Maina Soko...
Read more

Government Bans All Social Gatherings to Curb Rising COVID-19 Cases

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
The government has announced that all issuance of permits by local authorities for any social gathering has been suspended in addition to measures announced...
Read more

Government to give 30% shares in Black mountain to youths – Mines PS

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary, Barnaby Mulenga says government may consider giving out its 30 per cent shares in the black mountain to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.