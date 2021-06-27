Youths on the Copperbelt have welcomed the decision by the PF government to give them 30 percent shares in the Black Mountain.

Some youths talked to, say government’s decision to give them the shares is long overdue and will go a long way in helping them contribute effectively to the country’s socio-economic development.

One of the youth identified as Stephen Nyirondo told this reporter that government has through this decision demonstrated its commitment to uplifting the standards of living among the young people.

Another youth, Rhoda Nankamba, said she looked forward to this day, and can only thank God that the PF government has heard the cry of the youth on the Copperbelt.

Festo Mwiinga, a wusakile youth hoped the move by government is the beginning of better things to come and thanked President Edgar Lungu for caring about young Zambians.

According to Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary, Barnaby Mulenga, Government is considering giving out its 30 per cent shares in the black mountain to the youth in Kitwe following the High Court Judgement that allowed it to pull out of its partnership with Nkana Alloy and Smelting Company Limited, Ministry of Mines.

Following the court judgement last week, Government remained with 30 percent share in the black mountain after it gave out its 10 percent to youths three years ago.

Mulenga said the ministry would next week issue a statement on how it would manage the 30 percent shares