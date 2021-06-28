9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 28, 2021
KK laid foundation to fight financial and transnational crimes – DEC

The Drug Enforcement Commission says the late former president Kenneth Kaunda laid a strong foundation in the fight against financial, economic and transnational crimes.

DEC Director General, Musonda Simwayi who eulogized the founding father of the nation in Lusaka yesterday after signing in the book of condolences at the Kaunda residence in New Kasama, stated that the commission has since postponed the holding of World Anti-Drug day in honour of KK.

“As the nation might know, today we were supposed to celebrate the World Anti-Drug Day, but we could not on account of the national mourning and also on account of the ravaging Coronavirus situation in this country. We have therefore pushed the celebration to a date that will be announced at an appropriate time,” said Mr. Simwayi.

He further stated that the Commission was working with parents in communities in the fight against drug abuse which was a world problem.

And Dr. Simwayi has disclosed that the DEC is in the process of forming a mini rehabilitation centre in Lusaka and is working on constructing a national rehabilitation centre in due course.

