Monday, June 28, 2021
Photo Gallery
Ndola Mourns KK in Pictures

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) plane carrying the remains of the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda arrive at Simon Mwansa Kampwepwe international airport yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ ZANIS
The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) plane carrying the remains of the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda arrive at Simon Mwansa Kampwepwe international airport yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ ZANIS
Men in uniform carrying the remains of the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda at Simon Mwansa Kampwepwe international airport yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ ZANIS
Men in uniform carrying the remains of the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda at Simon Mwansa Kampwepwe international airport yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ ZANIS
Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, Capperbelt permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe, Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elais Kamanga and Col. Kaunda son to the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda at Ndola airport waiting to receive the remains of Dr.Kunda yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS
Senior Civil Servants in Ndola awaits to receive the remains of the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda at Ndola airport yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS
Ndola residents mourn the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda by waving white handkerchiefs a symbol for the late when the remains where being driven through Ndola town yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS
Ndola residents mourn the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda by waving white handkerchiefs a symbol for the late when the remains where being driven through Ndola town yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS
Ndola residents mourn the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda by waving white handkerchiefs a symbol for the late when the remains where being driven through Ndola town yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS
Ndola residents mourn the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda by waving white handkerchiefs a symbol for the late when the remains where being driven through Ndola town yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS
The remains of the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda lay in state at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium during the church service in Ndola yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS
Men in uniform carrying the remains of the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium during the church service in Ndola yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS
Ndola residents mourn the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda by waving white handkerchiefs a symbol for the late when the remains where being driven through Ndola town yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS
Ndola residents mourn the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda by waving white handkerchiefs a symbol for the late when the remains where being driven through Ndola town yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS
