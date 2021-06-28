Photo Gallery Updated: June 28, 2021 Ndola Mourns KK in Pictures By Chief Editor June 28, 2021 46 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery Ndola Mourns KK in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) plane carrying the remains of the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda arrive at Simon Mwansa Kampwepwe international airport yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ ZANIS The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) plane carrying the remains of the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda arrive at Simon Mwansa Kampwepwe international airport yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ ZANIS Men in uniform carrying the remains of the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda at Simon Mwansa Kampwepwe international airport yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ ZANIS Men in uniform carrying the remains of the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda at Simon Mwansa Kampwepwe international airport yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ ZANIS Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, Capperbelt permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe, Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elais Kamanga and Col. Kaunda son to the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda at Ndola airport waiting to receive the remains of Dr.Kunda yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS Senior Civil Servants in Ndola awaits to receive the remains of the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda at Ndola airport yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS Ndola residents mourn the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda by waving white handkerchiefs a symbol for the late when the remains where being driven through Ndola town yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS Ndola residents mourn the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda by waving white handkerchiefs a symbol for the late when the remains where being driven through Ndola town yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS Ndola residents mourn the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda by waving white handkerchiefs a symbol for the late when the remains where being driven through Ndola town yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS Ndola residents mourn the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda by waving white handkerchiefs a symbol for the late when the remains where being driven through Ndola town yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS The remains of the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda lay in state at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium during the church service in Ndola yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS

Men in uniform carrying the remains of the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium during the church service in Ndola yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS

Ndola residents mourn the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda by waving white handkerchiefs a symbol for the late when the remains where being driven through Ndola town yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS

Ndola residents mourn the late first Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda by waving white handkerchiefs a symbol for the late when the remains where being driven through Ndola town yesterday. Monday, June 28, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE ZANIS Zanaco's Moses Phiri Wins 2020/2021 Season Golden Boot

Availability of Oxygen Health Institutions Critical To Serving Lives-CLRI

Lawyers demand for cancellation of Monze Central Parliamentary Election

UPND is more than ready to form government, rise up and protect the vote-Nalumango 