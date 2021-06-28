9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 28, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Zanaco’s Moses Phiri Wins 2020/2021 Season Golden Boot

Zanaco and Zambia striker Moses Phiri has won the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division golden boot with 17 goals.

Phiri cemented his name at the top of the scorers chart despite failing to score on the final day of the season when Zanaco drew goalless with Red Arrows at Sunset Stadium.

Striker Friday Samu of Green Buffaloes has emerged the second highest scorer in the league on 15 goals.

Prison Leopards star David Obashi is one goal behind Samu after netting in his team’s 1-1 draw at Green Buffaloes on the final day of the season.

Last season’s golden boot winner James Chamanga of Red Arrows ended the campaign with 11 goals.

Chamanga scored 16 times to win the league golden boot last season.

2020/2021 TOP SCORERS LEAGUE
28/06/2021
Moses Phiri (Zanaco):17
Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):15
David Obashi (Prison Leopards):14
Roger Kola(Zanaco):12
Anos Tembo (Green Eagles):11
James Chamanga (Red Arrows):11
Quadri Kola (Forest Rangers):10
Brian Mwila(Buildcon):10

Jesse Were (Zesco):10

