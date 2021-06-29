The government has refuted the contents of the report released by Amnesty International alleging that the Zambian people are being ruled by fear and repression.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media, by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, Permanent Secretary, Amos Malupenga.

He says the government of the Republic of Zambia categorically disputes the alleged findings of Amnesty International that the government restricts freedom of expression, association, and assembly.

Mr. Malupenga said Contrary to the assertion made by Amnesty International in its 2021 Report on Zambia, a vibrant civil society exists in Zambia, alongside a thriving independent media and an impartial judiciary that protects civil liberties and checks any possible excesses of the Executive.

He said the people of Zambia are free to criticise public officials, while opposition parties are allowed to conduct public meetings in accordance with the law and the public health guidelines due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Malupenga stressed that health guidelines are not unique to Zambia and it is, therefore, not true that people who engage in these activities are arrested for merely engaging in such.

“The alleged findings that many people have been arrested for exercising their right to freedom of expression, opposition parties, and civil society organizations have been prevented from holding peaceful public assemblies and that the critical media outlets have been shut down are false,” he added.

“Even the assertions that several associations such as trade unions and political parties have had their certificates of a registration canceled and that a number of people have lost their lives often at the hands of the police, with few consequences for those suspected to be responsible, are out of context and should be disregarded, Mr. Malupenga said.”

He explained that the Zambian Government respects human rights and does everything within the confines of the law and that all the people who have been named in the report have been reasonably suspected to have broken the law and the due course of the law has been applied to ensure justice prevails.

Mr Malupenga has father assured the Zambian citizens and the international community that there is no cause for alarm and that the Government and its leadership is doing everything possible to ensure the country holds free and fair elections on August 12th, 2021.

The government has since urged the Zambian people to remain calm and understand that it is not unusual for some organizations like Amnesty International to cause panic when they anticipate that an election outcome is not likely to suit their preferences.