Chief Liteta of Chibombo District in Central Province has called on his subjects to cooperate with the Zambia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (ZAMPHIA) teams.

Chief Liteta said he fully supports the ongoing survey because HIV and AIDS has killed a lot of his subjects.

ZANIS reports that the traditional leader was speaking when the ZAMPHIA Community Mobilisation Monitoring team paid a courtesy at his palace this morning,

“I am aware of the programme and I fully support it. HIV has killed a lot of people including my close relatives,” the traditional leader said.

The traditional leader has observed that the survey will help the government come up with robust interventions and save the lives of the people from the dreadful disease.

He has urged his village headpersons to go out and talk to their subjects to address the myths surrounding the ongoing ZAMPHIA programme.

He said people should not politicize the survey and advised his village headpersons to provide leadership and ensure the programme succeeds.

He added that most people who are still dying of HIV and AIDS were defaulters after being initiated on the AntiRietral Viral (ARV) drugs.

And Chief Liteta has urged people in his chiefdom to adhere to the five COVID 19 golden rules.

The traditional leader said people should strictly and correctly mask up, observe social distancing, sanitize, wash hands regularly and avoid crowded places.

He said COVID 19 is lethal and should not be politicized, adding that the virus has the potential to wipe out everyone.

Meanwhile, Kabwe District Health Promotions Officer, Norah Wakung’uma, said the Zambia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (ZAMPHIA) is one of the interventions the government is using to end HIV by 2030.

Mrs Wakung’uma said people who will participate in the survey whether positive or negative stand a chance to benefit from various health care services.

She observed that the new drug is very effective and reduces the viral load to undetectable and un transmissible levels.