Government says it will maintain infrastructure left by First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

Ministry of Works and Supply Permanent Secretary Lenox Kalonde said this is part of preserving the legacy of the country’s founding president.

He said this is also in line with the Public Asset Maintenance Policy whose main focus is to oversee the maintenance of Public assets under which historical structures fall.

Mr Kalonde was speaking when he visited Chilenje House Number 394, the residence for DR Kenneth Kaunda from January 1960 to December 1962.

‘‘We want to assure the public that in line with the maintenance policy working hand in hand with the Ministry of Tourism and Arts, we will ensure that the infrastructure left by our First republican President are maintained to their core,’’ he said.

The Permanent Secretary who also signed in the book of condolences, commended the National Heritage Commission for managing the Monument well.

‘‘It is a privilege to be here at the Chilenje house number 394 which was home to our first republican president from 1960 to 1962. The late Dr Kaunda and his colleagues fought for the liberation of the country from this house and later became president in 1964,’’ he said.

‘‘The infrastructure have been restored to nearly their 1962 original conditions so as to preserve their historical nature for the benefit of the future generation,’’ he said.

Mr Kalonde has since urged Zambians to find time and express themselves by signing in the book of condolences at Chilenje House as a way of remembering Dr Kaunda.