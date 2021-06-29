9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Kanganja warns against political violence

Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has expressed his displeasure over the continued violent conduct by political cadres.

Describing the violence by the political Carders as a manifestation of total disregard for human dignity, Mr. Kanganja has called on police officers to ensure that all culprits are brought to book.

He cited the recent wounding of Lusaka’s Chalala resident named Richard Sinkala, aged 38 years old, as a source of concern.

The attack on Mr Sinkala happened along ring road in Lusaka on 28th June, 2021 when he was wounded using a machete by suspected political cadres for wearing a T- Shirt of an opposing political party and sustained a deep cut at the back of the head and two deep cuts on both legs.

Mr. Kanganja has called on all Police Officers to follow up and conclude all matters of political violence without undue delay and has reminded them of their constitutional mandate to protect every person living within the boundaries of Zambia.

He has further called on Police Officers to use the provisions of the law in determining action to be taken against offenders and not looking at their faces or political affiliation.

Mr. Kanganja has appealed to the general public with information about criminals behind political violence experienced in some parts of the country to report to the police in confidence so that perpetrators of crime are brought to answer to charges.

He has warned political party leaders at various levels to desist from shielding criminals committing offences under the guise of politicking and has directed officers to conduct thorough investigations and arrest all those that have a tendency of shielding thugs.

Mr. Kanganja reiterated the need for political party leaders to guide their cadres on how they should conduct campaigns as opposed to the politics of intimidation, harassment and thuggery which he said is slowly becoming a common feature during campaigns period.

This is contained in a statement released to ZANIS by Police Spokesperson Esther Katakwe in Lusaka today.

