Vice President Inonge Wina has described the late first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda as a visionary oriented and exemplary leader.

The Vice President said the late Dr. Kaunda was a role model whose leadership must be emulated by everyone.

Mrs. Wina said this in a speech read for her by Deputy Secretary to Cabinet for Finance and Economic Development Mike Masiye during the funeral service for the late Dr. Kaunda at the United Church of Zambia, St. Paul’s congregation in Mansa today.

She noted that during his reign, Dr. Kaunda ensured that a lot of economic development took place in Mansa and Luapula province as a whole, which contributed to improved lives of the people in the area.

She cited Kawambwa Tea Company as one of the factories that were established in the province during late Dr. Kaunda’s rule.

“Kawambwa Tea Company became the household name of Zambia after its establishment in 1976, a lot of people were employed and this contributed to the development of the province,” she said.

The Vice President added that the late Dr. Kaunda envisioned a country where people have equal access to education and health hence he made sure that schools and hospitals were constructed.

“He was a steadfast leader, a freedom fighter. We therefore continue to look upon him as a role model, a leader of love and peace,” Mrs. Wina noted.

She has since urged all Zambians to live in peace and unity just like the late Dr. Kaunda desired for the nation when he laid a foundation of love.

“Let us continue and ensure that we continue to walk together in peace and unity and promote the ‘One Zambia One Nation motto’,” she said.

And Dr. Kaunda’s first born son Panji Kaunda said his late father’s desire was to see a Zambia that is full of love, peace and unity.

Colonel Kaunda said the late founding father of the nation did not know any tribe but embraced every Zambian.

“To him there was no region. He didn’t concern himself with who came from which part of the country. All this to him was artificial. He loved everybody,” said Col. Kaunda.

Col. Kaunda has since called on all politicians to preach peace as the man the nation is mourning today desired that Zambians should remain united and in love.

“It is important that those in politics preach peace. In every game there is a winner and a loser. Let us not encourage political violence,” he stressed.

He further said even as the country celebrates his late father’s life, it should be remembered that Dr. Kaunda preached love, peace and unity hence the One Zambia, One Nation motto.

Meanwhile, Mansa United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St. Paul’s congregation Bishop Darius Chitalu said the memories and benefits of Dr. Kaunda’s words will remain among the Zambian people.

Bishop Chitalu noted that some of the countries in the world have not experienced peace but God used the late Dr. Kaunda to unite 72 tribes into a peaceful family.

“From 1964, Zambia has not experienced any war of bloodshed. It is my prayer that God continues to give us people who will respect and uphold love,” he stated.

He added that Dr. Kaunda succeeded in his leadership for the country because of his great love for God and people.