Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has appealed to people who missed the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme to take advantage of the next one, which will have about three million doses.

The next consignment of the Covid-19 vaccines is yet to arrive in the country.

Speaking during the second dose vaccination day at the provincial administration, Mr. Kamanga noted with concern how difficult it was to convince people to get vaccinated when the vaccination programme started.

He has since urged people to take the Covid-19 vaccination process with utmost seriousness.

“It is very unfortunate that some of our people are not taking this Covid-19 vaccination seriously for this is a matter of life and death,” he said

He added that currently, the vaccination process is only for those that took the first dose.

“Am excited to get my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as I got the first dose about a month ago,” he said

Mr. Kamanga said medical indications show that people who have received the vaccine will not fall into critical conditions if they get infected with Covid-19 compared to those who are not yet vaccinated.

The Provincial Permanent Secretary said the third wave of Covid-19 is claiming a lot of lives in an unpreceded manner.

“We are getting thousands of positive cases per day, fatalities are in double digits and sooner than later we will be getting fatalities in triple digits if we don’t do something about this and clearly, we are not doing anything about what is happening and it’s extremely worrying,” he explained

Mr. Kamanga added that it was worrisome that some people are still patronizing bars and nightclubs unprotected while others are in serious conditions requiring oxygen in hospitals.

“We are losing lives in our workplaces, families and communities, why is it that our people continue to be this irresponsible,” he asked.

He explained that if people continue to be negligent, the government will be forced to impose very drastic measures because it has a responsibility to protect the lives of citizens.

He said some people need to be dealt with because their recklessness will cost the lives of others who are keen on following the stipulated Covid-19 health guidelines.

Meanwhile, Christone Mukuka, a Covid-19 survivor, reiterated that the disease is real hence people should take it with extreme seriousness.

“It is by God’s grace that am alive today because my situation was very critical,” he said.

And Annie Mwila, a fish trader at Chawama market, said everyone needs to do the right thing that will help curb the spread of Covid-19.

“People should always wear masks all the time, wash hands or sanitize,” she said.