Wednesday, June 30, 2021
General News
KK’s body back from Northern

By Photo Editor
The body of First President Kenneth Kaunda has arrived back in Lusaka from Kasama, Northern Province.

The Zambia Airforce plane carrying the casket of Dr Kaunda touched down at City Airport in Lusaka at about 16:13 hrs.

Dr Kaunda’s body was accompanied by his son Panji , and Deputy Secretary to Cabinet in charge of Smart Zambia Institute, Martin Mtonga.

Dr Kaunda’s body was flown to Kasama, Northern Province for people in the region to pay their last respects to him, as the country’s founding father and First President. .

Dr Kaunda’s body has since been taken to Maina Soko Medical Centre in readiness for the ceremonial State funeral on Friday July 2, at the Lusaka Show grounds.

African and World leaders and other personalities are expected to pay their last respects to Dr Kaunda at the Lusaka Show grounds.

The international community has always revered Dr Kaunda as an international statesman, Pan Africanist and Africa’s last liberation leader.

Dr Kaunda died on June 17, aged 97, after a short illness.

He will be buried on July 7, at the Presidential burial site at Lusaka’s Embassy Park.

