The Ministry of Higher Education has signed a contract with the Copperbelt University to commence the development of a Higher Education Management Information System (HEMIS).

The cost of the project is one million Two hundred eighty-eight thousand four hundred kwacha (K1,288,404.00).

And speaking during the signing of the contract documents today, Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame said the development of the information system will be key for the Ministry in undertaking and analyzing the data in the Higher Education Sector.

‘‘Management Information System will provide a platform for interrogating stakeholder business requirements as well as implement a suitable system that will be used by the Ministry to analyze sector information,’’ She said.

She has since expressed confidence that CBU has got the capacity to develop the Information Management System for the Ministry by the end of this year.

“What is key is that it will be done by CBU. We know that CBU has a lot of expertise and capacity to do this for the Ministry. You have shown us this capacity through the various projects you have done with other stakeholders, “She noted.

‘‘In our Higher Education policies such as the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, the Nuclear Policy among others, which the Ministry recently launched and approved, all of them talk about the importance of having an information Management System to ensure that we monitor adequately how we implement these policies, “She added.



Ms Siame also said that the engagement of CBU to develop HEMIS is part of Government’s broader intention of supporting the financial standing of public Universities through the new Financing strategy.

She said the Ministry of Higher Education was proud to be associated with CBU which has for a long time demonstrated to be a centre of excellence in the area of ICT and innovation.

And CBU Vice Chancellor Prof. Naison Ngoma said the University has expertise in ICT and Innovation and has continued to work with a number of institutions such as the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) in providing ICT solutions.

Prof. Ngoma also said the University was humbled to have received a request from the Ministry of Higher education to develop its Information Management system.

Prof. Ngoma added that the University will schedule the implementation of the project in line with the guidelines stated in the contract to deliver on time