Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Given Lubinda has described the report by Amnesty International about Zambia as rubbish and that should never be tolerated by Zambians.

Speaking during a capacity-building workshop with PF candidates at various levels in Mumbwa District, Mr Lubinda said it is sad that some political parties are doing everything within their powers to use international organizations to paint Zambia black in the eyes of the international community just to win international sympathy.

Mr. Lubinda said Zambia is one of the signatories to various human rights Charters and has been praised for being a peaceful nation and a firm believer in human rights.

He said the Head of State and the PF family will never sacrifice any life for political sake.

He said this is why President Lungu has constantly condemned the violence of all forms regardless of the perpetrator.

He said it is therefore irresponsible for Amnesty International to produce fake and unfounded reports purporting that Zambia is currently a dictatorship nation.

He said people can play politics but should never sell the country for political expedience.

Mr. Lubinda who is also campaign manager for PF and President Edgar Lungu’s Running mate, Professor Nkandu Luo said, President Lungu has won peace medals on merit and the world knows so.

He said politics should be about ideas and not going to international bodies to dent the country because whatever will come out will affect the whole country.

The former Kabwata lawmaker and Immediate past Minister of Justice told the candidates that they should engage in issue-based politics as guided by President Edgar Lungu.

And former Mandevu Constituency Member of Parliament Jean Kapata told the candidates not to engage in violence as PF should take the lead in promoting peace. Ms. Kapata said it is better to run away when provoked than retaliating.

She said Zambia was founded on principles of one Zambia one Nation and this should be followed if we are to honour our late founding father Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

And speaking earlier, former PF Mpika Central Member of Parliament, Sylvia Chalikosa told the candidates that they should work on bringing more people on board for the boat still has capacity for more people.

Mrs. Chalikosa said the adopted candidates should work at bringing back those who were not adopted and decided to leave so that they can work together.

She said not being adopted is not the end of the world and that there are a number of responsibilities that one can take up within the party.