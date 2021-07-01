9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 1, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Chipata records drop in burial permits in 3 months

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
General News Chipata records drop in burial permits in 3 months
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

The Chipata City Council (CCC) has issued more than 70 burial permits from April to June, 2021.

CCC Public Relations Manager Charity Mtonga has told ZANIS in an interview that records at the local authority show that 78 burial permits were issued in the second quarter of this year alone.

Ms. Mtonga said this number represents a drop of about 42 permits from the 120 permits issued in the first quarter of 2021.

She said the fluctuation in figures is not a direct indicator of how many bodies are being buried daily as it has been observed that some families, especially those who bury in villages, go ahead and lay to rest the deceased people even without a permit from the local authority.

“As Chipata City Council, we have had incidents where families come back to apply for permits months after burial, especially in cases where they are obligated to produce one in transactions that concern a deceased person,” Ms. Mtonga explained.

And Ms. Mtonga has since appealed to members of the public to effectively adhere to the five golden rules given by the Ministry of Health in order to adequately fight the spread of Covid-19.

She also cautioned bar owners against abrogating government’s directive not to open their businesses to the members of the public outside stipulated times.

Ms. Mtonga said the local authority targets to ensure that compliance levels regarding Covid-19 are maintained.

Previous articleAngolan Vice President jets in for KK’s funeral

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Chipata records drop in burial permits in 3 months

The Chipata City Council (CCC) has issued more than 70 burial permits from April to June, 2021. CCC...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Angolan Vice President jets in for KK’s funeral

General News Photo Editor - 0
Foreign dignitaries have started arriving in Zambia for the state funeral of the country’s founding father and first president, Kenneth Kaunda, which will...
Read more

CiSCA on Denials, Deflections and Distractions from the Amnesty International Report by Ruling Party Cadres

General News Chief Editor - 6
By Judith Mulenga CiSCA Chairperson The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) applauds the Amnesty International’s Report on, “Ruling by fear and repression the Restriction of...
Read more

More urge Zambian leaders to emulate KK

General News Chief Editor - 1
Some residents of Kabanda area in Shiwang’andu district in Muchinga province have urged Zambians to emulate the late first president of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda’s...
Read more

World Leaders Continue to Mourn KK

General News Chief Editor - 5
More messages of condolences from World leaders to His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia on the death of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.