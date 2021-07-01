9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 1, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Girl, 5, drowns in a well

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
General News Girl, 5, drowns in a well
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

A five-year-old girl of Mushindamo district has died after drowning in a well.

North-western Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase confirmed the development to ZANIS in Mushindamo today.

Mr. Njase said the incident happened in Kingovwa area and was reported by a cousin to the deceased.

“Be informed that St. Dorothy Police Station received a report of drowning that occurred between 30th June at around 18:00 hours and 1st July at around 05:00 hours at Kingovwa area,” he said.

He revealed that the police have since managed to retrieve the body from the well and advised the relatives to the deceased to bury the body as no foul play is suspected.

Previous articleZambia records 1,765 second dose AstraZeneca in the last 24 hours

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Girl, 5, drowns in a well

A five-year-old girl of Mushindamo district has died after drowning in a well. North-western Province Police Commissioner, Joel...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Farmers to access markets electronically

General News Photo Editor - 2
KRI-Zambia, an agronomic oriented institution, has developed a farmer electronic platform that helps farmers to access markets using online tools. KRI-Zambia Project and Partnership Officer...
Read more

Ndola churches empowered

General News Photo Editor - 4
Copperbelt Province Administration has donated 300 bags of mealie meal and 1, 000 face masks to various churches in Ndola. Provincial Permanent Secretary (PS),...
Read more

Chipata records drop in burial permits in 3 months

General News Photo Editor - 1
The Chipata City Council (CCC) has issued more than 70 burial permits from April to June, 2021. CCC Public Relations Manager Charity Mtonga...
Read more

Angolan Vice President jets in for KK’s funeral

General News Photo Editor - 1
Foreign dignitaries have started arriving in Zambia for the state funeral of the country’s founding father and first president, Kenneth Kaunda, which will...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.