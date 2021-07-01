A five-year-old girl of Mushindamo district has died after drowning in a well.

North-western Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase confirmed the development to ZANIS in Mushindamo today.

Mr. Njase said the incident happened in Kingovwa area and was reported by a cousin to the deceased.

“Be informed that St. Dorothy Police Station received a report of drowning that occurred between 30th June at around 18:00 hours and 1st July at around 05:00 hours at Kingovwa area,” he said.

He revealed that the police have since managed to retrieve the body from the well and advised the relatives to the deceased to bury the body as no foul play is suspected.