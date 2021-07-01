9.5 C
Konkola Blades Excited To Be Back After Five Year Absence

By sports
Konkola Blades are looking forward to life in the FAZ Super Division after securing promotion to end a five year absence.

Blades recently won the FAZ National Division 1 championship.

Club President Cornelius Chimbanga said the team overcame various challenges to secure promotion.

Chimbanga said Sharp Razor are now seeking to maintain their status in the top league.

“We are very mindful of the fact that the premier league is competitive and we need to go back and relook at our strategy, bring in fresh ideas and thoughts,” he told journalists.

“Our expectations are realistic. We intend to stay in the Super League because we believe that is where we belong. We want our players to remain focused and disciplined, enjoy football and the exposure to better football,” Chimbanga said.

Konkola had a memorable season in which they scooped the inaugural FAZ Copperbelt Provincial Cup when beating Ndola United in the final played earlier in 2021.

Previous articleMordon Malitoli Salutes Beston Chambeshi For Saving Nkana

