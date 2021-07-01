Nkana legend and 1994 AFCON star Mordon Malitoli has hailed Coach Beston Chambeshi for helping Kalampa to survive relegation on the final day of the FAZ Super Division season.

The 13-time league champions avoided the chop after Sunday’s goalless draw at Napsa Stars as they further benefited from Indeni’s 3-2 loss at Kabwe Warriors and Young Eagles’ 0-0 draw at home against Lusaka Dynamos.

Chambeshi rejoined Nkana late in April after the dismissal of Kelvin Kaindu – inheriting a team that was placed second from the bottom of the table on 21 points from 21 games.

The experienced coach presided over 13 matches in which Nkana managed to collect 24 points from the possible 39.

“I never feared or doubted that Nkana would survive. It was not only Nkana that was in danger,” Malitoli said.

“If you look at how Nkana performed toward the end of the season, it was clear they were going to survive,” said the retired defender.

The 1994 Africa Cup silver medalist said Chambeshi restored confidence in the Nkana squad after replacing Kaindu.

“Chambeshi’s decision to move from Kansanshi Dynamos to Nkana was not a risk. He came to work. When you have faith and confidence in whatever you do, you can’t fail. He had confidence that he would do it.”

“He used the same players he found except for Alex Ng’onga who joined the team late. He has been in football for a long time as a player and coach,” Malitoli said.

Meanwhile, Malitoli won seven league titles with Nkana, in a career stretching over a decade.