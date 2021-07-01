9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 1, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Mordon Malitoli Salutes Beston Chambeshi For Saving Nkana

By sports
46 views
0
Sports Mordon Malitoli Salutes Beston Chambeshi For Saving Nkana
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana legend and 1994 AFCON star Mordon Malitoli has hailed Coach Beston Chambeshi for helping Kalampa to survive relegation on the final day of the FAZ Super Division season.

The 13-time league champions avoided the chop after Sunday’s goalless draw at Napsa Stars as they further benefited from Indeni’s 3-2 loss at Kabwe Warriors and Young Eagles’ 0-0 draw at home against Lusaka Dynamos.

Chambeshi rejoined Nkana late in April after the dismissal of Kelvin Kaindu – inheriting a team that was placed second from the bottom of the table on 21 points from 21 games.

The experienced coach presided over 13 matches in which Nkana managed to collect 24 points from the possible 39.

“I never feared or doubted that Nkana would survive. It was not only Nkana that was in danger,” Malitoli said.

“If you look at how Nkana performed toward the end of the season, it was clear they were going to survive,” said the retired defender.

The 1994 Africa Cup silver medalist said Chambeshi restored confidence in the Nkana squad after replacing Kaindu.

“Chambeshi’s decision to move from Kansanshi Dynamos to Nkana was not a risk. He came to work. When you have faith and confidence in whatever you do, you can’t fail. He had confidence that he would do it.”

“He used the same players he found except for Alex Ng’onga who joined the team late. He has been in football for a long time as a player and coach,” Malitoli said.

Meanwhile, Malitoli won seven league titles with Nkana, in a career stretching over a decade.

Previous articleUK’s Minister of State for Africa arrives today in Zambia for Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s State Funeral

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mordon Malitoli Salutes Beston Chambeshi For Saving Nkana

Nkana legend and 1994 AFCON star Mordon Malitoli has hailed Coach Beston Chambeshi for helping Kalampa to survive relegation...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Micho Relishing Patson’s Zambian Flavour In The EPL

Sports sports - 3
Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho" Sredojevic says Patson Daka has given the country something to look forward to in the coming football season. Patson on June...
Read more

Patson Daka Basks In Perfect Leicester City Move

Sports sports - 5
Patson Daka says Leicester City is the perfect club for him after completing his permanent move to the 2014/2016 English champions. Daka joins...
Read more

FAZ General Secretary Suspended

Sports sports - 4
FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala has been suspended just 24 hours after an uproar over Nkana's successful appeal in their case against...
Read more

Zanaco’s Moses Phiri Wins 2020/2021 Season Golden Boot

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco and Zambia striker Moses Phiri has won the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division golden boot with 17 goals. Phiri cemented his name at the top...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.