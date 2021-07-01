The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) in collaboration with Health Professions Council of Zambia(HPCZ) and the Zambia Police (ZP) have unearthed a scam in which some unscrupulous traders are illegally selling COVID-19 test kits.

The suspects whose names have been withheld for investigation purposes were arrested and charged for illegal placement and sale of allied substances on the market without Marketing Authorisation and import authorisation granted by the Authority. The suspects have since been released on police bond pending court appearance.

In this regard, members of the public are advised to be wary of unscrupulous traders dealing illegally in COVID-19 test kits whose quality can not be ascertained and are likely to produce false positive or false negative test results. Members of the general public are therefore advised to seek COVID-19 test services at health facilities recommended by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Furthermore, members of the public and health institutions are encouraged to report any suspected substandard COVID-19 diagnostic test kits to the Authority.

In another incident, the Authority has seized Ivermectin Tablets from Healthcure Pharmacy Limited in Lusaka Province.

The proprietor of the affected retail outlet has since been warned and cautioned for illegal sale and placement of Ivermectin on the market without Marketing Authorization and will appear in court soon.

In Zambia, Ivermectin has been registered and authorised for veterinary use only as there is no conclusive clinical evidence to support the use of Ivermectin for prevention or treatment of COVID-19.