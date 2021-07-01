Zambia has in the last 24 hours administered a total number of 1,765 second dose AstraZeneca vaccinations across the country, bringing the cumulative vaccinations to 135,299 Dose 1 AstraZeneca and 8,244 Dose 2 AstraZeneca and 6,826 dose one Sinopharm and 6,215 dose two Sinopharm respectively.

And 72 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, were most patients continued presenting to the health facilities late and in very critical state amid reports of self-prescription and medications.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama in press briefing in Lusaka today further disclosed that his Ministry is expecting more vaccines in the coming days, stating that the arrival of the vaccines has been due to some administrative challenges.

He has advised the general public in Lusaka District who were due for the second dose from 23rd June up to 4th July 2021 to get the second dose from Olympic Youth Development Centre and Woodlands A Primary School with effect from Friday 2nd July 2021.

“This is temporal only for those who received the first dose from with Lusaka District. We will be issuing a statement on further guidance tomorrow Friday 2nd July 2021, ” he said.

Dr. Malama says he is happy that there is an increased demand for COVID – 19 vaccine in the country and has commended members of the Public for accepting vaccination as a key intervention in preventing the deadly disease.

He however disclosed that the rate of recovery from both the community and isolation facilities remains encouraging, with a total of 2,627 discharges recorded in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Malama said of the discharged, 153 are from health facilities and 2,474 from those under home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 134,419 and representing an 85% positivity rate.

He has further disclosed that government is creating extra intensive care space to take care of the increasing numbers of the critically ill patients.

Dr. Malama said that in the last 24 hours, the country has recorded a total number of 2884 new confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 11,145 tests giving a 26% positivity rate and bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 157,832.

He regrettably announced that 72 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, stating that patients have continued presenting to the health facilities late and in very critical state amid reports of self-prescription and medications and has urged members of the public to refrain from this.

“The breakdown of the new deaths by Province is as follows: Lusaka 25; Copperbelt 19; Central 9; Eastern 4; Southern 4; Northern 3, Western 3, Muchinga 2, North-Western 2 and Luapula 1. The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to date now stands at 2,271, ” he disclosed.

Dr. Malama has further advised that the country currently has a total number of 21,142 active cases, with 19,835 (94%) under community management and 1,307 (6%) admitted to COVID-19 isolation facilities, of which 962 are on Oxygen therapy and 187 are in critical condition.

He has appealed to the public to continue adhering to the Public Health and Social measures as directed by health experts.