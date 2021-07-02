The Ministry of Tourism and Arts has opened the “Kenneth Kaunda Life and Legacy Exhibition” in honour of the late Dr. Kenneth Kaunda at the Lusaka Museum.

The exhibition, details Kenneth Kaunda’s life from his exploits as an African liberation icon, international statesman, a diplomat of note, and a proponent of love, peace and social justice.

Officiating at the launch, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Arts, Patrick Lungu extolled the late Dr. Kaunda, for creating institutions that have preserved the country’s history.

“His passion for art, culture and heritage led to the establishment of institutions that are mandated to preserve and conserve the nation’s memory and heritage,” Mr. Lungu said.

The Permanent Secretary stated that the exhibition was meant to honour the memory and legacy of Dr. Kaunda.

“The Kenneth Kaunda legacy exhibition that started yesterday is therefore, a fitting tribute to this giant of a man, a towering figure of the liberation movement the world over,” he said.

He has meanwhile implored members of the public to go and learn something about Dr. Kaunda’s legacy by viewing the exhibition.

And Acting Director General of the National Museums Board Bevine Sangulube said the exhibition was a recognition of the role Dr. Kaunda played in the preservation of the nation’s heritage through Museums.

“Dr. Kaunda recognised that heritage played an important role in national development and a catalyst for promoting peace and unity in diversity given Zambia’s diverse ethnic groups” Dr. Sangulube said.

The exhibition, which depicts Dr. Kaunda’s public and private life, also features some of his personnel artifacts that he willingly donated to the Lusaka Museum after his presidency.

The exhibition will run until the July 30, 2022