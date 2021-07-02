Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe says there is need for increased stakeholders’ participation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic the region.

Mr Nundwe explains that as most hospitals in the province are filled to capacity with COVID -19 patients and in need of the oxygen therapy, there is need for more stakeholders to join in fighting the global pandemic.

ZANIS reports that the Permanent Secretary said this at the official handover of 50 Medical oxygen cylinders worth over K21,000 to Ndola Teaching Hospital to help in fight against COVID -19.

Mr Nundwe has commended the Ndola based company firm , Garry Rutherford Company, for supplementing government efforts by providing the Medical Oxygen Cylinders to the health facility.

“On behalf of government I am grateful that there are people in society trying to help fight the pandemic by donating various medical equipment”, he said.

And the Company’s Managing Director Garry Rutherford says the fight to end COVID – 19 needs concerted efforts from all members of the community and not by government alone.

Mr. Rutherford said he was touched to see the former Minister Emmanuel Mulenga and his wife stepping forward and donating medical cylinders which encouraged him to do the same.

“Let us all work together and help combat the spread of COVID 19 by providing COVID 19 materials where need be”, he mentioned.

As the COVID-19 admissions is on the upswing , most hospitals are faced with limited supply of life saving gas for many admitted patients.