The South African Head of State Cyril Ramaphosa and President of Mozambique who is also African Union(AU) Chairperson, Filipe Nyusi have arrived in the country for First President Kenneth Kaunda’s state funeral.

ZANIS reports that President Ramaphosa arrived earlier at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka via the South African Air Force at exactly 09:40 hours.

Meanwhile, the Presidential jet carrying President Nyusi touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 09:45 hours.

The duo were received by Deputy Secretary to Cabinet for Administration Patrick Kangwa, alongside Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation Chalwe Lombe among other government officials.

Both Heads of State were accorded a Presidential salute upon arrival.

The state funeral is being held at the Lusaka Show Grounds.

Dr. Kaunda died on June 17,2021 and is expected to be buried on July 7, 2021.