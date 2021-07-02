By Nkonkomalimba Kafunda

Zambia’s ruling Patriotic Front faces an uphill battle of herculean proportions as it attempts to convince a disenchanted populace, to give it a third five year mandate in Africa’s second largest copper producer, at elections scheduled for August 12, 2021.

The reasons for the massive countrywide disillusion are as varied as they are valid. For starters basic needs such as food, though widely available have become unaffordable. With inflation way above the targeted 6-8% and now at 24%, according to the governments own Statistics Agency , a currency that has lost over 150% of it’s value in the past ten years the PF has been in power, the people a convinced it is time to change the driver as the bus takes an uncertain route riddled with hunger, destitution and abject poverty.

The country has an external public debt of around US$12.7 billion dollars ostensibly borrowed for infrastructure projects but with no tangible benefits to show, leading t opposition front runner Hakainde Hichilema to quip that the money was either misused, misapplied or it shows on our national balance sheet but never came here at all.

The country in November last year became the first to default on its obligations in the Covid era in Africa. The debt is shrouded in mystery. Apart from the $3 billion Eurobond whose last payment is due in 2025, little is known about the massive Chinese debt which is estimated at about 45% of the total debt stock to an extent that when Eurobond holders asked to availed with information on the country’s total indebtedness, as a condition to restructure the bonds, they were asked to sign non disclosure agreements a request they wisely declined.

Allegations of high level graft are ubiquitous but arrests and prosecutions seldom. Two serving ministers have been acquitted in almost comical circumstances, in one case a chief prosecution witness, an investigating officer from the country’s largely compromised Anti Corruption Commission told the court that he did not know whey the erring minister was in court as the whole case lacked prosecutorial merit, in his opinion. As a result of such cases and other abuses the people have lost confidence in intuitions of governance, the judiciary top among them.

Unemployment is another problem. Official figures are hard to find but observers put it at about 70%. Most young people are now informal traders selling anything from mobile phone money transfers and talk time to secondhand clothes.

Furthermore, the pandemic has recently resurged killing countless citizen as the healthcare system has been overwhelmed at all levels. Oxygen, drugs and medical personnel are all in short supply.

The ruling party, however, seems to have a treasure trove. Money and donations ranging from buses for youth clubs to sewing machines for the women folk are liberally distributed. The people gladly receive the goodies in what has become known as the watermelon formula, in reference to the green colour of the ruling party and the red of the main opposition. The recipients are green on the outside but red deep down inside and will vote in that fashion. Additionally, The PF sometimes can be it’s own worst enemy. Remarks by the party Chairman that Zambians should eat sweet potatoes if they can’t afford bread have endeared the party to no one. Instead they have been taken as a marks of arrogance from a party in the lap of luxury, exuberance and extravagance mocking voters wallowing SAin poverty and pauperism.