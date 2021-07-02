Zambia will join the rest of the world in preparing for the United Nations food systems summit scheduled for September 2021, organized by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York, United States of America.

The Summit is expected to be an opportunity for global public mobilization and actionable commitment to investing in diverse ways to make food systems inclusive, climate smart and resilient and support sustainable peace and serve as a turning point in the world’s journey to achieving, holistically, all the seventeen UN sustainable development goals by 2030.

The summit will be preceded by a virtual and in-person pre-summit event in Rome, Italy from 26th to 28th July, 2021.

Vice President Inonge Wina who will represent Zambia said the summit seeks to raise global awareness, deepen understanding of the problems solved and set a new pathway to radically change the way food is produced, processed, and consumed.

Mrs Wina said the summit will require each member state involved to convene inclusive national dialogues to address the five action areas namely; ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all, creating pathway that lead to shifting to sustainable consumption patterns.

The summit will also discuss the boosting nature positive food production, advancing equitable livelihoods and building resilient to disasters and extreme weather conditions.

Mrs. Wina, also disclosed that Zambia’s preparations for the summit include the launch of the UN food systems dialogue roadmap which was held in Chanyanya community of Kafue District on 19th May, 2021 and supported by various partners stakeholders including the United Nations Systems in Zambia.

“ In order to ensure that dialogue outcomes from the grassroots to national level are captured around the five action areas, the Secretary to the Cabinet has appointed the Director for Policy, planning and Coordination in the office of the Vice President as national dialogue convener to be supported by other experts in the Ministries if Agriculture, Fisheries and livestock, and the national food and nutrition commission as secretariat as well as other line ministries and provinces to spearhead the National dialogues which will feed into the Pre-summit in July and the main Summit in September 2021. ” she said.

She has called on all stakeholders concerned to join the Government led dialogues in order to bring the best ideas and solutions by identifying key priority interventions based on the stated five action areas.