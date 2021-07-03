The Body of first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda has arrived in Chipata District of Eastern Province for a Provincial Church service and body viewing.

The Zambia Air Force ( ZAF ) plane carrying the remains of Dr. Kaunda touched down at Chipata Airport at 10:20 hours.

Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet and National Coordinator for E-government Division Martin Mtonga, Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda, Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche and his son Colonel Panji Kaunda , among others, were on hand to receive the body.

Others included Dr. Kaunda’s daughter Cheswa Kaunda, alongside with the Defense Force team among other government officials, the clergy and civil society.

The body of Dr. Kaunda is in Eastern Province to give mourners in the region a chance to pay their last respects .

A church service and body viewing will consequently be conducted in honor of the late president.

While in Chipata, the cortege carrying Dr. Kaunda’s remains will pass through designated points where residents in the district will have a glance, before making its way to David Kaunda Stadium for a church service.

Earlier, the body of late President Kaunda departed from Lusaka City Airport at 08:55 hrs.

Yesterday, a State Funeral Service was held at Lusaka’s show grounds main arena in honor of Dr. Kaunda.

The State funeral proceedings was led by President Edgar Lungu and attended by several international Heads of States, International Organizations Representatives and several high profile delegates, his family, defense wings, senior government and members of the public.

Over eight heads of African states, governments and International Organisations among other dignitaries were in attendance.

Among these included South Africa’s President Cyrial Ramaphosa, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo , Namibian President Hage Geingob and his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi.

Others were President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and former President of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete .

They have flown back to their respective countries.

Dr. Kaunda died on the 17th of June, 2021 and will be put to rest on the 7th of July, 2021 after the tour of the ten provinces is completed.