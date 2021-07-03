9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 3, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Kabaso Chongo Fired-up For COSAFA Cup

By sports
46 views
0
Sports Kabaso Chongo Fired-up For COSAFA Cup
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kabaso Chongo has arrived in the Zambia 2021 COSAFA Cup camp in Lusaka and declared the team means business in their bid to retain the regional title for a record-equaling sixth time.

The TP Mazembe defender and Chipolopolo captain trained with his teammates on Saturday in Lusaka after arriving from Lubumbashi on Friday afternoon.

“We have to work extra hard to make it easy for ourselves at the COSAFA Cup. The guys that will be picked to start must play with their hearts because we have an objective to achieve,” Kabaso said.

Kabaso is one of nine foreign-based call-ups summoned for the COSAFA Cup that South Africa is hosting at Nelson Mandela Bay from July 6-18.

He joins a high-powered lineup of call-ups who include Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, strikers Justin Shonga of Cape Town City, Amazulu’s Augustine Mulenga,  Polokwane City midfielder Salulani Phiri and Roderick Kabwe of Black Leopards plus SuperSport United forward Gamphani Lungu.

Goalkeepers Mwenya Chibwe of Polokwane and Bradley Mweene of Portuguese fourth tier club AD Sanjoanense complete the roll of foreign-based COSAFA Cup call-ups.

But Kennedy Mweene and Chibwe are due to join the team when it lands in South Africa on Monday.

Zambia is in Group B where they will play Malawi, Comoros and Madagascar.
The defending COSAFA Cup champions face Comoros in their Group B opener on July 7.

Zambia is hoping to join record winners Zimbabwe on six senior COSAFA Cup titles.

Previous articlePF warns members supporting Independent candidates

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kabaso Chongo Fired-up For COSAFA Cup

Kabaso Chongo has arrived in the Zambia 2021 COSAFA Cup camp in Lusaka and declared the team means business...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mwape Names Final Shepolopolo Olympics Team

Sports sports - 2
Bruce Mwape has announced his final 21-member Shepolopolo squad for this month’s Olympics outing in Japan. Mwape has kept faith in his tried and...
Read more

Kalusha Salutes Patson’s Leicester City Move

Sports sports - 3
Zambia legend Kalusha Bwalya is saluting Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka for clinching a move to Premier League club Leicester City. Leicester on Wednesday announced Daka's...
Read more

Augustine Mulenga Confident of Successful COSAFA Cup Defence

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo and Amazulu forward Augustine Mulenga says they are looking forward to defending their COSAFA Cup title next week in South Africa. Mulenga, who missed...
Read more

Konkola Blades Excited To Be Back After Five Year Absence

Sports sports - 1
Konkola Blades are looking forward to life in the FAZ Super Division after securing promotion to end a five year absence. Blades recently won the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.