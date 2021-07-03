Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has charged that the party will not hesitate to take disciplinary against officials and members who are supporting independent candidates.

Hon. Mwila has since advised party officials in Kalabo district of Western province not to be cheated by independent candidates that they have the backing of the party and President Lungu.

Hon. Mwila stated that the only people who have the blessings from the party are its official adopted candidates.

Speaking when he addressed party officials and adopted candidates at Kalabo Trades Training Institute, the PF Secretary General urged party officials to report any independent candidate campaigning using the Party’s name and material to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

“The party has made it’s position on this matter very clear; we have our own adopted candidates and those are the people you are supposed to work with not anyone claiming otherwise,” Hon. Mwila stated.

“So if you are supporting an independent candidate you must leave the party or you will be kicked out because you are going against the party’s official position,” he added.

The PF Chief Executive Officer charged that the party cannot continue lossing in Kalabo hence it’s decision to adopt candidates who will deliver and maximize the presidential vote.

And Hon. Mwila is hopeful that the PF will for the first time win parliamentary seats in Western province as it is evidently clear that region is no longer a UPND stronghold.

Meanwhile, the Kalabo PF district executive committee has assured the PF Secretary General that the Committee will work extra hard to ensure that they win 80 percent of the total registered voters in the district.