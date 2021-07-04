former Zambia Police Service Commissioner Wynter Kabwiku has died.

Mr. Kabwiku died yesterday afternoon at COPTIC hospital in Lusaka after a short illness.

ZANIS reports that family representative William Nkemba has confirmed the development in an interview.

Mr. Kabwiku served as Zambia Police Service Commissioner under President Frederick Chiluba’s regime and lectured at the University of Zambia ( UNZA ).

The funeral is being held at his residence in Lusaka’s Chelstone area.

The late Mr Kabwiku is survived by a wife and 6 children.