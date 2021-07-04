Political Science Association of Zambia in collaboration Faraline of the United Kingdom and Media Theory of USA have released an Opinion Poll that shows that non of the candidate getting an outright 50 + 1 % of the vote but strongly puts President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in the driving seating with a solid 40.4%. while his opposition rival Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is trailing standing at 30.33% of the poll.

The surprise performer was Socialist Part President Fred M’membe who was leading the rest of the opposition with 2.61, with Movement for Multi-Party Democracy President Nevers Mumba coming in at 2.13%, and Former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba coming in at n 1.93%.

There was a whopping 15% that either declined to respond or remain undecided for various reasons, the target group that both major parties are likely to target as the country prepare to switch to campaign mode after the end of the National Mourning this week.

The Poll, which attracted experts such as Prof. Richard Elson from the United Kingdom, and Dr. Masauso Chirwa of Zambia, was conducted in five provinces comprising Copperbelt, Luapula, Eastern, Southern, and Western provinces.

The public polling was done to ascertain which candidate will likely win elections and was conducted by the research team comprising Dr. Masauso Chirwa, Principal Investigator Mr. Joe Nabwa and Mr. Aaron Siwale.

61.1% of respondents, who said they would vote for Mr. Edgar Lungu, gave reasons such as preservation of jobs, massive infrastructure development such as housing units for service personnel, roads hospitals, and schools. They also said President Lungu as a leader of the country, had stabilized the country despite the difficult circumstances such as droughts and the Covid-19 pandemic. Households in rural areas were pleased with government provision of social services such as Farm Input Support Programme(FISP) and Social-Cash Transfer. President Lungu’s supporters were also happy with the government revival of industries such as Kawambwa Tea Factory and Mununga Banana Factory and the holding of provincial expos and happy also happy with President Lungu’s promotion of family values.

Those that supported Mr. Hichilema stated that he was a visionary leader with a clear development plan. They also stated that Hichilema had promised to transform the country.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu scored highest in Eastern, Luapula and Copperbelt while Mr. Hichilema scored highly in Southern and Western Provinces.