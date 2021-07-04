9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 4, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

NAQEZ salutes President Lungu for decision not to open Schools

By Chief Editor
46 views
2
General News NAQEZ salutes President Lungu for decision not to open Schools
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has commended President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for heeding teachers’ and other stakeholders’ cry not to re-open schools on July 8 as planned by the Ministry of General education (MOGE).

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says his organization is delighted with President Lungu’s timely intervention to reverse MoGE’s decision to reopen schools on July 8 saying most schools in the country were unable to successfully combat the disease outbreak owing to logistical limitations.

Mr. Chansa has noted that reopening of schools as earlier proposed by the MoGE posed a serious risk to learners and teachers as the virus had reached its peak owing to the high number of deaths and infections in past few weeks.

He reiterated that the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be left to government alone but requires a collective effort from all stakeholders.

He for this reason called on the cooperate community to come aboard with donations of preventive items.

“As we thank the President for not re-opening schools next week, we expect meaningful funding to enable our schools buy hand sanitizers, infra-red thermometers, and more desks if physical distancing is to be realized, ” he said.

He further revealed that NAQEZ would between 8 and 15th July through its nationwide structures and members carry out physical inspections in schools across the country to ascertain their readiness for reopening.

Ministry of information and broadcasting Permanent secretary Amos Malupenga yesterday issued a statement that following preliminary assessment conducted ascertain their readiness to re-open after the 21 days closure effected on 17th June , schools will remain closed.

This is until further assessments are done by a combined team from Ministries of health, Higher and General Education and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), respectively.

Previous articleUNZA Vice Chancellor Prof. Mumba gets contract renewed
Next articleThe significance of KK’s Heroes and Unity Day holidays in Zambian history

2 COMMENTS

  1. MY QUESTION IS ?? IS THE PRESIDENT RUNNING THIS COUNTRY ???
    OR THOSE AROUND HIM
    DID ANYONE WATCH THE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCING THE HOLIDAYS ???
    DID YOU THINK HE LOOKED COMFORTABLE ??? I THOGHT HE WAS NERVOUS
    MUCH LIKE A JACOB ZUMA SPEACH

  2. It’s high time the government changes education as the key to success to something else otherwise education now no bwino bwino ???

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zambia’s 2021 COSAFA Cup Kick-off Rescheduled After Comoros Withdrawal

Defending champions Chipolopolo will now have to wait another seven days before kicking off their 2021 COSAFA Cup campaign...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof. Mumba gets contract renewed

General News Chief Editor - 2
The University of Zambia Vice-Chancellor, Prof Luke Mumba, has been given a second contract by the UNZA Council to continue steering the University to...
Read more

Two women detained in connection with cyber crime

General News Chief Editor - 8
Police in Mazabuka have arrested and charged the two females suspects in connection to a video circulating on social media showing two women and...
Read more

Former Deputy IG Wynter Kabwiku has died

General News Chief Editor - 3
former Zambia Police Service Commissioner Wynter Kabwiku has died. Mr. Kabwiku died yesterday afternoon at COPTIC hospital in Lusaka after a short illness. ZANIS...
Read more

FAZ mourns Zambia’s first ever indigenous FIFA referee Bennet Simfukwe

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga says his Executive is saddened at the untimely death of Zambia’s first ever indigenous...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.