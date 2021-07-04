National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has commended President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for heeding teachers’ and other stakeholders’ cry not to re-open schools on July 8 as planned by the Ministry of General education (MOGE).

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says his organization is delighted with President Lungu’s timely intervention to reverse MoGE’s decision to reopen schools on July 8 saying most schools in the country were unable to successfully combat the disease outbreak owing to logistical limitations.

Mr. Chansa has noted that reopening of schools as earlier proposed by the MoGE posed a serious risk to learners and teachers as the virus had reached its peak owing to the high number of deaths and infections in past few weeks.

He reiterated that the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be left to government alone but requires a collective effort from all stakeholders.

He for this reason called on the cooperate community to come aboard with donations of preventive items.

“As we thank the President for not re-opening schools next week, we expect meaningful funding to enable our schools buy hand sanitizers, infra-red thermometers, and more desks if physical distancing is to be realized, ” he said.

He further revealed that NAQEZ would between 8 and 15th July through its nationwide structures and members carry out physical inspections in schools across the country to ascertain their readiness for reopening.

Ministry of information and broadcasting Permanent secretary Amos Malupenga yesterday issued a statement that following preliminary assessment conducted ascertain their readiness to re-open after the 21 days closure effected on 17th June , schools will remain closed.

This is until further assessments are done by a combined team from Ministries of health, Higher and General Education and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), respectively.