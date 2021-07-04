By Sakwiba Sikota

The significance of Heroes and Unity Day holidays in Zambian history should never be forgotten. HEROES DAY is set aside for Zambians to remember those who fought in the struggle for Zambian Independence in 1964. UNITY DAY is to remind our diverse nation of 72 dialects, brought together by the Barotse Agreement, that for Zambia to continue to exist there must be unity to keep us as one.

Kenneth Kaunda was not the only Zambian who distinguished himself by his courage, patriotism, wisdom and talent. Some, but not all, of the others who played significant roles in Zambia’s independence include Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Nakatindi Nganga, Elijah Mudenda, Sikota Wina, Chibesa Kankasa, Mainza Chona and Grey Zulu

Many will argue that the people in the paragraph above were all heroes and equal. That may be true but in any group someone always comes through as the first amongst equals.

This is true even in America. During the American Revolution, a number of people rose to prominence. Amongst them were George Washington, Abigail Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Patrick Henry, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and countless other wise, courageous and patriotic individuals.

These Americans were all important in the American revolution but only one had the capital city named after them; Washington. George Washington was the first President and clearly the first amongst equals.

In Zambia who would we consider, like Washington, to be the prime hero

of the Independence Revolution? The first person that comes to mind as the first President of Zambia, political detainee, freedom fighter and a Founding Father who left an unwavering mark on the history of Zambia is undoubtedly Kenneth David Kaunda.

UNITY DAY introduced by the Kaunda administration was cemented by his coining and continuous use of the slogan, “One Zambia- One Nation”. Civil servants were posted and transferred to any and all parts of Zambia no matter where they originally were from.

Unity is certainly something that our Zambian Hero, Kenneth David Kaunda (KK), strived for all his life. This is something we need to recognize and commemorate as a nation.

Who would therefore begrudge us renaming our July long holiday weekend, “KK HEROES AND UNITY HOLIDAY”?

It is a somber holiday which pays respect to those Zambian heroes.

In 1974, president Dr. Kenneth Kaunda presented a one and a half ton bronze statue as a gift to the nation to honour its heroes: a statue of a man with no shirt or shoes and defiantly raising a chained hand into the air. The statue carries the inscription “FREEDOM” beneath it. Freedom rallies of all descriptions have taken place at the site of the statue in Lusaka over the years.

This holiday celebrates the extraordinary cultural diversity of Zambia – and serves to unify all her people as one nation.

Zambia is home to more than 72 local languages/ dialects. There are six main languages spoken including: Bemba as the most widely-spoken, followed by Nyanja/Chewa. Kaonde, Luvale and Lunda are spoken in western Zambia, Tonga in the south and Lozi which is spoken along the Zambezi.

Such diversity calls for a celebration of unity. Hence the slogan: “One Zambia, one nation!”