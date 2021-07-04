9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 4, 2021
General News
Updated:

UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof. Mumba gets contract renewed

By Chief Editor
UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof. Mumba gets contract renewed
The University of Zambia Vice-Chancellor, Prof Luke Mumba, has been given a second contract by the UNZA Council to continue steering the University to higher heights.

The renewal of Prof Mumba’s contract that will run from July 2021 to June 2026 has been announced by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr Tamala Kambikambi.

Prof Mumba’s first term of office as Vice-Chancellor was from July 2016 to June 2021 and during this period, he has transformed the University into a corporate entity with significant achievements.

“He improved the University ranking from 55th position in Africa (in 2018) to 18th position (in 2020). Steered massive infrastructure development that has changed the face and landscape of the University,” Dr Kambikambi said.

“Prof. Mumba Implemented institution alterations which have changed the way UNZA conducts its business. This resulted in receiving over 11,000 applications by prospective students to study at the University with over half of these registered for the 2020/21 Academic Year. This is a record high which sets the trend.”

“I, therefore, ask you to join me in heartily congratulating Prof Luke E. Mumba as he begins his second term in office (July 2021 to June 2026),” she said.

“I look forward to his focused leadership as he takes us to higher heights and on behalf of us all, wish him God’s blessings and wisdom in this second leg of his journey,” Dr Kambikambi said.

