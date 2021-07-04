Defending champions Chipolopolo will now have to wait another seven days before kicking off their 2021 COSAFA Cup campaign following Comoros’ announcement on Saturday that they have withdrawn from this year’s tournament.

Zambia were due to kick off their COSAFA Cup defence on July 7 in a Group B opener against Comoros.

“There has been a late change to the fixtures for the 2021 COSAFA Cup after Comoros were forced to pull out of the competition due their government’s restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic,” The COSAFA tournament organizers disclosed.

“Comoros was drawn in Group B alongside defending champions Zambia, Malawi, and Madagascar, with their absence now leaving three teams remaining in the pool for the regional showpiece competition that will be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from July 6-18.”

Chipolopolo will now commence their COSAFA Cup defence on July 10 against Madagascar and will play Malawi in their final Group B fixture on July13.

Only the group winners from the three group tournament will advance to the semifinals on July 16.

The three nations will be joined by the preliminary stages’ best second placed side in the preliminary stage.