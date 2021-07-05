THE United Party for National Development (UPND) has launched the Paint Lusaka Red campaign.

The campaign is aimed at replacing the ripped UPND campaign materials by PF cadres in most parts of the Greater City of Lusaka.

Last Tuesday, the PF went on rampage tearing down UPND billboards and posters that where erected along the Ring Road in Kamwala, Chalala and New Kasama areas of Lusaka District.

And addressing the Press shortly before flagging of the Campaign, UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta warned that the UPND would not tolerate the PF’s wanton habit of removing the party’s campaign materials each time they were put.

Mr Mwaliteta also expressed regret that the Police had failed to bring the the known culprits behind the widespread removal of UPND campaign materials book despite numerous complaints from the party.

The launch was characterised by sticking of UPND posters and flags along Great East Road by youths led by the party’s Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson, Anderson Banda and his District counterpart, Achritius Mwanakayaya.