Sports
Brighton Sign Enock Mwepu

Chipolopolo midfielder Enock Mwepu will play in the English Premiership next season after sealing a permanent deal with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton on Tuesday confirmed that they have secured the 23-year-old services from Austrian champions RB Salzburg on a four-year deal.

“He has a great deal of experience for somebody of his age, including Champions League and international football,” Brighton coach Graham Potter told the clubs official website.

“He’s primarily a central midfielder, although he is capable of playing in numerous positions, is open-minded, adaptable and very keen to learn and develop.

“He will add competition to our existing options in that area of the squad going into the new season.”

Mwepu joins his former RB Salzburg club mate Patson Daka in the English Premiership after the Chipolopolo striker sealed a five-year deal with Leicester City last month.

Three players from the 2017 AFCON U20 winning team will now be playing on the British Isles with the third, striker Fashion Sakala, just north of the border at Scottish champions Glasgow Celtic after leaving Belgian club KV Oostende at the close of the 2020/2021 campaign.

